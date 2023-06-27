Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,483 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Price Performance

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953 over the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.