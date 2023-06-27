Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $251.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

