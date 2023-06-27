Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6,554.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.

EXPO opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

