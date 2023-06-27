Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,051,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.