Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,379,000 after purchasing an additional 979,844 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,976,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 613,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GO opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,372.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,876 shares of company stock worth $8,793,247. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

