Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $71,991,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $32,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.