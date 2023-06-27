Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

