Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $113.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

