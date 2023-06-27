Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $312.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

