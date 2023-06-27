Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

