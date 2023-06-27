Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,897 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $65,192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 489,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $50,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

