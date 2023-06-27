Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MediaAlpha by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $609,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 33.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 192,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in MediaAlpha by 8.4% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,515,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MAX opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $607.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.23.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

