Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $44.26.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

