BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 10,544.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,311 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.17% of BellRing Brands worth $53,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRBR opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

