BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $45,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.87 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,941,382.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,941,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

