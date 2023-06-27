BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.23

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.32. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 65,788 shares.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 211,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 762,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

