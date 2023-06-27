BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.23

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.32. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 65,788 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
