BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after buying an additional 54,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after buying an additional 240,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.