Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 1,396 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

