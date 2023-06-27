Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $24.60 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,000. Apple makes up 4.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple stock opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $188.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

