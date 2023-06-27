Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

