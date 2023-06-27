Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 9,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,009,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $188.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

