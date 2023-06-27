CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,592,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,809 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.73% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $41,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 271.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.