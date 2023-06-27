CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after buying an additional 77,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

