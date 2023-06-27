Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $552,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 211.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

