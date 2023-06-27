Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

JNJ stock opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

