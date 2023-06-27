Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $336.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $496.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

