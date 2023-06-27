Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $188.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

