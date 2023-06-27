Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Seeyond boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $485.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $363.59 and a 52 week high of $497.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.