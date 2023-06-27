CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after acquiring an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

CMS opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

