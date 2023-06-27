Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

CAG stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

