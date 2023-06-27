Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 18,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPM stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $406.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

