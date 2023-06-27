Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 897 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.45. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

