Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

