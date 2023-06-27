Country Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

