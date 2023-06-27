CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

