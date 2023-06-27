Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NYSE:DAR opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

