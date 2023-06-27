DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CEO Dietrich John Pauls Purchases 12,787 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) CEO Dietrich John Pauls bought 12,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,190.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

DMAC opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.