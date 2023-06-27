DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CFO Scott Kellen Purchases 10,000 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott Kellen purchased 10,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

