DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CFO Scott Kellen Purchases 10,000 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott Kellen purchased 10,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
See Also
- Get a free research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than DiaMedica Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.