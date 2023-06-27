Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 798.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

