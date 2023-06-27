DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.08% of DigitalOcean worth $40,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,214 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

