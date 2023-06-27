Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCS. TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

Steelcase Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

