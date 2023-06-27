EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

EOG stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.