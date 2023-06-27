Epiq Partners LLC Buys 287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 184,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 303.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

