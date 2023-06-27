Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15,579.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.