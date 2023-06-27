Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after buying an additional 516,365 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

