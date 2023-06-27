Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,192 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $92.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,804 shares of company stock worth $2,780,773. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

