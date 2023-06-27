Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,528 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after acquiring an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

