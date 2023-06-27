Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,697 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

