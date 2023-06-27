Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

