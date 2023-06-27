Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in MSA Safety by 5.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA stock opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -961.94 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

